My DeFi Pet Trading 24.6% Higher Over Last Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $10.85 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for $1.58 or 0.00003162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00060052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,955.02 or 0.07928373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00078423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,835.86 or 0.99902700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00054519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007744 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

