Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.06

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.06 and last traded at $29.06, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabtesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.48). Nabtesco had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $622.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.91 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nabtesco Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

