Namecoin Market Capitalization Reaches $22.59 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.53 or 0.00003016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Namecoin has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a total market cap of $22.59 million and approximately $14,564.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,837.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $466.50 or 0.00917632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.24 or 0.00252250 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00024650 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

