Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:PENC) Stock Price Down 12%

Nano Magic Inc. (OTCMKTS:PENC)’s share price fell 12% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. 11,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 6,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.

About Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:PENC)

Nano Magic, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer and industrial products enabled by nanotechnology. Its products include nano-layer coatings, nano-based cleaners, printable inks and pastes, and thermal management materials. It operates through the following segments: Product and Contract Services.

