Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Trading Down 4.3%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.09 and last traded at $17.10. Approximately 23,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,524,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.86.

Separately, Lifesci Capital downgraded Nano-X Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 17.96, a current ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $816.03 million, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 3.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 64.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 60,658 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 49.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 677,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after purchasing an additional 224,904 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 290.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 55.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 21,466 shares during the last quarter. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

