Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $25.61 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.3% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.8% during the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 67,896 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,607,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 330.5% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 56,527 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,547,000 after buying an additional 43,396 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $5,156,000. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.3% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 5,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 125,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,759,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $176.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

