Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $154,101.00 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $154,101.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Friday, December 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,145 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $104,572.85.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,726 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $434,744.74.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $655,485.20.

On Monday, November 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $769,237.28.

On Monday, October 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,653 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $722,848.45.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,698 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $296,024.56.

Shares of NTRA stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.25. 439,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,943. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.63 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Natera by 275.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after buying an additional 80,989 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Natera by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,241,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Natera by 3,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after buying an additional 99,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Natera by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 13,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.