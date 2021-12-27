Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Jonathan Sheena Sells 204 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $18,969.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Tuesday, September 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 209 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $22,929.39.

Shares of NTRA traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.25. 439,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,943. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.63 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Natera by 275.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 80,989 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Natera by 3,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after acquiring an additional 99,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Natera by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 13,871 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTRA. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen started coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.