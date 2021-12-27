National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.88

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.88 and last traded at $67.88, with a volume of 407470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.09.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.45.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average of $57.17.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 204.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,428 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 108,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.