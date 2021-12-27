National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Stock Holdings Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 317.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,241 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.45.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $67.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day moving average of $57.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.46. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $67.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.55%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.