Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $215.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MKSI. Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

MKSI opened at $169.16 on Monday. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $138.70 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.37 and its 200 day moving average is $156.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.41.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,009,478,000 after purchasing an additional 261,959 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 15.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,555,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,758,000 after purchasing an additional 209,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in MKS Instruments by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,186,000 after purchasing an additional 123,917 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 8.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,938 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,683,000 after buying an additional 97,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 447.4% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 978,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,622,000 after buying an additional 799,515 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

