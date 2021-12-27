Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,224 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,699 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 2.8% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Netflix were worth $55,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Netflix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 14.6% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,317,837,000 after buying an additional 560,665 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $266,342,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Netflix by 237.9% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 584,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $308,901,000 after buying an additional 411,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $613.45. 17,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,943,031. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.54 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $644.31 and its 200-day moving average is $585.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 target price on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.11.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

