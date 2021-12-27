Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,177 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.11.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $614.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $644.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $585.05. The stock has a market cap of $272.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.54 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.