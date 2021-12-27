Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,667 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 0.6% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $25,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 14.6% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,317,837,000 after purchasing an additional 560,665 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $266,342,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Netflix by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 584,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $308,901,000 after buying an additional 411,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 target price on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.11.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $613.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.54 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $644.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $585.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.