NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

NYSE:NTST opened at $21.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.07 million, a PE ratio of 127.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 0.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 470.59%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,850,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 260.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,940 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 183.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 39,367 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 48.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 123,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 40,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 19.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 938,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 152,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

