New BitShares (NBS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.16 Million

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One New BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. New BitShares has a total market cap of $48.44 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, New BitShares has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

New BitShares Profile

New BitShares was first traded on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

Buying and Selling New BitShares

