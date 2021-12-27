New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 655,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 71,290 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.48% of Berry Global Group worth $39,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,500,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,275,000 after purchasing an additional 295,142 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,320,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,985,000 after purchasing an additional 325,019 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,133,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,335,000 after purchasing an additional 58,705 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,818,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,843,000 after purchasing an additional 566,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,128,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,811,000 after purchasing an additional 347,345 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,007,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $70.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.70. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $72.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

BERY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.