New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of Brown & Brown worth $32,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.7% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRO opened at $68.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $68.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.04.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.1025 dividend. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

