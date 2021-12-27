New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $32.12 Million Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,630 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of Cerner worth $32,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 32.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,844,000 after buying an additional 260,136 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 193.9% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 47,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 31,412 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 255.3% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 239,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,285,000 after buying an additional 172,382 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 1.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,130,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,323,000 after buying an additional 18,468 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 34.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 762,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,275,000 after buying an additional 195,006 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $91.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $92.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.86 and its 200-day moving average is $76.48.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

