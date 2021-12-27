New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $33.87 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,865 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Vulcan Materials worth $33,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 93.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,824,000 after buying an additional 1,321,005 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 50,219.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 984,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,413,000 after buying an additional 982,786 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 26.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,123,000 after buying an additional 547,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,031,915,000 after buying an additional 336,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $47,237,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on VMC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

NYSE VMC opened at $206.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.21. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $141.72 and a twelve month high of $210.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

