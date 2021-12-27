New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $36.84 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of NVR worth $36,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in NVR during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in NVR by 266.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in NVR by 85.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVR by 18.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,784.63 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,885.00 and a 1 year high of $5,982.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5,321.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5,114.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $65.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,359.25.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

