New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $38.49 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,715 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $38,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,627,145,000 after purchasing an additional 423,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,588,000 after acquiring an additional 539,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,684,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,697,000 after acquiring an additional 149,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,344,000 after acquiring an additional 431,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,396,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $349,396,000 after acquiring an additional 237,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB opened at $90.55 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.06 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

LYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

