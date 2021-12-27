New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,833 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Tyson Foods worth $37,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 22.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 4.7% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 2.2% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $85.22 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,514 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,222 over the last three months. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

