New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,073,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 301,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of Rollins worth $37,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.5% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 19,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 15.9% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 125,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 15.8% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 23,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 190.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 297,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 195,241 shares in the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE ROL opened at $32.78 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $41.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average of $36.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.