New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 21,204 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,204 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $33,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,554,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,159 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 56.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,341,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,062,000 after acquiring an additional 845,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,951,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,946,000 after acquiring an additional 799,369 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 86.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,572,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,166,000 after acquiring an additional 731,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,494,870,000 after acquiring an additional 717,572 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $217.63 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.37 and a 1-year high of $220.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

