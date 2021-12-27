New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,837 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,394,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Williams Companies worth $36,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 458.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock opened at $25.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.09.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

