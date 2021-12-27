New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $36,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth about $319,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth about $140,000. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.8% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $369.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $385.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.37 and a 1 year high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

