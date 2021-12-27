Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Newell Brands worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,489,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,373,000 after buying an additional 1,371,390 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,052,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,991,000 after buying an additional 1,287,122 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,470,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,470,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,047,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,579,000 after buying an additional 995,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NWL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $21.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $30.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.45.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 65.25%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.