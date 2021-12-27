NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $81.12

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.12 and last traded at $80.96, with a volume of 117323 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.71.

NXRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist boosted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.63 and a beta of 1.01.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.40%.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

