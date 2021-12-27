NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,980 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 2.6% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $52,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $91.04. 38,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,622,311. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $92.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.35 and its 200-day moving average is $82.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.63 billion, a PE ratio of 75.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

