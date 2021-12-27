NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 2.2% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

NEE opened at $91.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $178.79 billion, a PE ratio of 75.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $92.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.22.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

