NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,497 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $90.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $92.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.22. The firm has a market cap of $177.97 billion, a PE ratio of 75.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

