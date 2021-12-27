NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Raised by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

NEE opened at $91.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.55 billion, a PE ratio of 75.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $92.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day moving average of $82.22.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

