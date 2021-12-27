NFT Index 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,057.00 (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, NFT Index has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFT Index has a market capitalization of $7.66 million and approximately $2,057.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Index coin can now be purchased for $3,436.52 or 0.06660628 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005488 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00047129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.12 or 0.00215376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFT Index (NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

