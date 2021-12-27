Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,724 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST traded up $8.63 on Monday, reaching $559.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,926. The company has a fifty day moving average of $522.26 and a 200-day moving average of $463.86. The company has a market capitalization of $247.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $566.55.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.