Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $17.73 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 3.1% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Accenture by 4.2% during the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 11,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.40.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $6.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $409.66. 4,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,308. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $413.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $368.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total value of $1,783,458.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.