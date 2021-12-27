Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $17.94 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.1% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $252.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,052. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $201.88 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

