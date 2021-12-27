Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $4.29 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.8% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 27.8% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.37 on Monday, hitting $161.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,770,294. The firm has a market cap of $390.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $161.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

