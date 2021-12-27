Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 588 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,421 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,286,000 after purchasing an additional 179,293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $240.98. 9,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,800,660. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.90 and its 200-day moving average is $230.61. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $189.76 and a 52 week high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

