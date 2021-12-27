Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $225.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,598. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $189.60 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.81.

