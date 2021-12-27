Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Market Cap Hits $16.84 Million

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000641 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.84 million and $126,861.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Niftyx Protocol alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00046014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

Niftyx Protocol (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niftyx Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niftyx Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niftyx Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niftyx Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.