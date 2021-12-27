Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.06.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their target price on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th.

NIO stock opened at $30.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 2.47. NIO has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.08.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. As a group, analysts predict that NIO will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,731 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,324,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NIO by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,868,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,212,000 after buying an additional 384,556 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,446,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,567,000 after buying an additional 2,458,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in NIO by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,371,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,905,000 after buying an additional 1,011,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

