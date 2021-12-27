Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.06.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their target price on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th.
NIO stock opened at $30.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 2.47. NIO has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.08.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,731 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,324,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NIO by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,868,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,212,000 after buying an additional 384,556 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,446,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,567,000 after buying an additional 2,458,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in NIO by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,371,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,905,000 after buying an additional 1,011,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.30% of the company’s stock.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
