NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,442 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of NiSource worth $8,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NI. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

NiSource stock opened at $26.87 on Monday. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $27.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

