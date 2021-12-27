NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Trading Up 3.6%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.70 and last traded at $54.70. Approximately 122 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.82.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average is $51.46.

About NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF)

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.