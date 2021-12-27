Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Buys 1,608 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,103 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 3.0% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS opened at $151.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.05 billion, a PE ratio of 140.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.