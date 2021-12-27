Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $22.29 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,487 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 4.4% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $22,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 34.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 368,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $56,916,000 after buying an additional 93,395 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,180 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 68.8% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 20,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE stock opened at $166.30 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $263.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.81.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

