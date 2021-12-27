Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Purchases 231 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 5.4% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG stock opened at $2,960.93 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,916.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,789.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total transaction of $8,127,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,191 shares of company stock valued at $447,222,789 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

