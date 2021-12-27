Noir Price Tops $0.0134 on Top Exchanges (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Noir has a total market cap of $274,025.61 and $533.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.37 or 0.00222488 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003168 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00027741 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.19 or 0.00518463 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00074651 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007895 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,446,394 coins. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

