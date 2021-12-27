Nord Finance Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last Week (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $13.99 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for $3.79 or 0.00007377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00062743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.12 or 0.07903863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00079060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00056758 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,404.25 or 1.00167705 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007921 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance launched on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,694,098 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

