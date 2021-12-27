Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 181,020 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,040 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,020 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.11% of Juniper Networks worth $10,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNPR. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 445,577 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 23,777 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 160,337 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,550,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNPR opened at $34.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 75.84, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $34.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average of $29.34.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.91.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $626,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,457. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

